For Caleb, life wouldn’t be the same without a dog or two around the home. I was a junior in college when I purchased my first dog. I say first — we always had dogs growing up, and I even purchased a bird dog at one point who wasn’t much of a hunter. She was nowhere close to as good as my brother’s German shorthaired pointer, Kate. But Cali, a golden retriever who I bought when I was 21 years old, was mine, my responsibility and my first very own dog. Man, has she seen a lot in her years. At one point, my wife and I counted up the homes that she’s lived in with me, and the number was somewhere around 10 — less than the years she’s been alive, but not by a very wide margin.