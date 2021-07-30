Saints ‘evaluating everything’ in quarterback battle

Michael Thomas is being a real thorn in the New Orleans Saints‘ side right now. You could even say he’s been this way dating back to last season. Thomas, the team’s star wideout, suffered an ankle injury in last season’s opener at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He never really recovered from that ailment, going on to play in just Weeks 9-14 of the 2020 campaign, though he did make it back for the playoffs (of course).