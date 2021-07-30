Cancel
Saints ‘evaluating everything’ in quarterback battle

By Michael Dugan
WLOX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMETAIRIE, Lou. (WLOX) - Training camp kicked off for the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, and it looked a bit unfamiliar as the first camp under Sean Payton without Drew Brees. A quarterback battle is nearly a foreign concept to the Saints, but it’s priority number one entering the 2021 season. Taysom Hill took first team reps on Thursday with Jameis Winston taking second team reps - though that says a lot more about the past, given Hill’s experience in the system, than it does the future.

Drew Brees
#American Football#Wlox#The New Orleans Saints
