Cordle, Jr., Thomas

Mr. Thomas "Tommy" Jeff Cordle, Jr., age 74, of the Texas Valley Community, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. Tommy was born at Floyd Hospital on September 26, 1946, son of the late TJ "Shorty" Cordle and the late Elva Boggs Cordle. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ricky D. Cordle, and grandson, Christopher William Cordle. Tommy graduated from Armuchee High School in 1964. He served our country in the United States Air Force, stationed at Robbins Air Force Base in Warner Robbins, Georgia from 1965-1969. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. He was employed by BellSouth for 31 years, retiring in 2000 as an Outside Plant Manager. TJ loved the Lord, his family, and his country. He was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church in Big Texas Valley where he honorably served as a Deacon and taught Sunday School for 49 years. He served with Carpenters for Christ Upper State New York Mission Team for many years. He had a heart for missions and assisted with many local community projects and traveled to many states doing mission work. He loved spending time with his family, attending his grandchildren's dance recitals and sporting events, being outdoors, and camping with his family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Janice (Dobson) Cordle, who he married on October 7, 1966; two sons, Jeff D. Cordle (Terri), and Kevin D. Cordle (Sheri), all of Rome; four grandchildren, Kailey Clanton Murdock, Bret Cordle, Cade Cordle, and Aubrie Cordle, all of Rome; a great-grandson, Bo Murdock of Rome; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 11am at Antioch Baptist Church with the Rev. Brian Butler and the Rev. Billy Fricks officiating. Interment will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 4:00 until 6:00 pm. Pallbearers include Bret Cordle, Cade Cordle, Brandon Cordle, Danny Vitello, JC Cordle and Leroy Cordle, with his Sunday School Class serving as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the general fund of Antioch Baptist Church, 4526 Big Texas Valley Road, Rome, Georgia 30165. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.