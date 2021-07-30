Barrett, Deacon Raymond

Deacon Raymond Barrett was born June 12,1946 to the late Theadford and Lorene Barrett in Cherokee Alabama. He was Educated at E S Brown in Cave Springs Ga. Raymond Barrett joined Bethlehem Temple at an early age. Later in life, he became an ordained Deacon at Emmanuel Temple AOH Church as a Deacon. Deacon Barrett Retired from Northwest Regional Hospital after 25 years of dedicated service. Following retirement, he worked for Tallatoona Head Start Program. Deacon Barrett was dedicated to many ministries in his church. He also was the Founder of the Georgia Spiritual Group and the male chorus at New Life of Saint John Baptist Church. Deacon Barrett was proceeded in death by; one sister, Joann Barrett; four brothers, Otis, Bobby, Billywayne Barrett, and Wallace Winston; one daughter, Monica Lanelle Barrett. Deacon Barrett leaves to cherish his memories; his loving wife Naralene Barrett; two sons Raymond (Janette) Barrett Jr. and Kenneth Dodson; four daughters, Cherryle Barrett, Wylene (Titus) Atwater, Sandy Winston and Brenda Dodson all of Rome Ga.; two sisters, Dorothy Garrett and General Heard; one brother, Melvin Barrett all of Rome Ga.; 15 Grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive along with special friends; Barbra Finley, Deacon Schofield, Deacon J T Searcy, and the Price Family. Service for Deacon Raymond Barrett will be Monday, August 2, 2021 at 2 pm at West Rome Baptist Church. Deacon Barrett will lie in repose from 12 noon at the Church until the funeral hour. Interment will follow the service at Eastview Cemetery. Care and Direction entrusted to F. K. Jones Funeral Home.