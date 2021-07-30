Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, GA

Miller, Jr., J.

northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. J. W. Miller, Jr., age 72, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Miller was born in Ft. Payne, AL on December 23, 1948, son of the late J. W. Miller, Sr., and the late Louise Edna Thompson Miller. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Brenda Faye Hefner Miller, and by a brother, Randy Daniels. Prior to retirement, Mr. Miller was a tufting fixer for Mohawk Industries for many years. He was a member of Sugar Valley United Methodist Church. Survivors include his son, Mark Miller, Rome; 3 grandchildren, Nathan Garrick Miller (Ashley Carroll), Calhoun, Dakota Miller (Kaylan Freeman), Rome, and Stacey Lee Thomas (Courtney), Dalton; 6 great-grandchildren, Karlie Miller, Kenzie Miller, Kaisley Miller, Logan Thomas, Landon Thomas, and Chase Thomas; a brother, Gary Miller (Laraine), Lookout Mountain; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 3pm on Monday, August 2, 2021, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Following the service, Mr. Miller will be cremated. He will later be interred beside his wife in Sugar Valley United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1pm until 2:45pm on Monday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calhoun, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Dalton, GA
City
Rome, GA
Rome, GA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Miller
Person
Chase Thomas
Person
Jerry Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Mohawk Industries#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Psaki grilled on Cuomo, Biden sexual harassment allegations, says claims against president already ‘litigated’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki fended off questions about sexual misconduct allegations leveled against President Biden Wednesday following the commander-in-chief’s decision to call on embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following a harassment probe. "Should there be an independent investigation of allegations into the president as there...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Judge blocks Texas order that would limit transporting undocumented immigrants

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the state of Texas from enforcing an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that would restrict travel by undocumented immigrants. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso said the order "causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged with protecting, jeopardizing the health and safety of non-citizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19."

Comments / 0

Community Policy