Miller, Jr., J.

Mr. J. W. Miller, Jr., age 72, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Miller was born in Ft. Payne, AL on December 23, 1948, son of the late J. W. Miller, Sr., and the late Louise Edna Thompson Miller. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Brenda Faye Hefner Miller, and by a brother, Randy Daniels. Prior to retirement, Mr. Miller was a tufting fixer for Mohawk Industries for many years. He was a member of Sugar Valley United Methodist Church. Survivors include his son, Mark Miller, Rome; 3 grandchildren, Nathan Garrick Miller (Ashley Carroll), Calhoun, Dakota Miller (Kaylan Freeman), Rome, and Stacey Lee Thomas (Courtney), Dalton; 6 great-grandchildren, Karlie Miller, Kenzie Miller, Kaisley Miller, Logan Thomas, Landon Thomas, and Chase Thomas; a brother, Gary Miller (Laraine), Lookout Mountain; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 3pm on Monday, August 2, 2021, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Following the service, Mr. Miller will be cremated. He will later be interred beside his wife in Sugar Valley United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1pm until 2:45pm on Monday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.