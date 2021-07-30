Cancel
Rome, GA

Padgett, Mary

northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Mrs. Mary Evelyn Rice Padgett, age 91 of Rome passed away Friday July 30, 2021. Mrs. Padgett was born January 29, 1930, in Cobb County, a daughter of the late, John Perry Rice, and Florence Elrod Cantrell Rice. Member of Lindale Church of God of Prophecy. She was a preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Padgett, son, Gary Padgett, 6 brothers, 7, sisters. Survivors include, children, Spencer Paul (Reba Ann Joan) Padgett, Brenda (Mike) Stansell, Sister Billie Lou ( Lowell )Griffith, Daughter in law, Rhonda Padgett, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Sunday August 1, 2021, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. J. A. Martin, and Rev. Justin Bailey, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour. The family would like to express a special thank you to Riverwood Senior Living Michael Grantham, Cindy Dorton, Dr. James Collins, and Staff. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements.

