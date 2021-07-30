Cancel
Rome, GA

Smith, Emma

northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Mrs. Emma Catherin Rice "Tootise" Smith, age 86 of Rome, passed away Monday July 26, 2021. Mrs. Smith was born April 26, 1935, in, Cobb County, a daughter of the late John Perry Rice, and Florence Elrod Cantrell Rice. She was a member of Lindale Church of God of Prophecy. Mrs. Smith was retired from the Partridge Restaurant after many years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Smith, and 6 brothers, and 7 sisters. Survivors include her sister, Billie Lou (Lowell) Griffith, several nieces and nephews. She loved children and all 4 legged fur babies. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Sunday August 1, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Chapel, with Rev. J.A. Martin, and Rev. Justin Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour. The family would like to express a special thanks to Riverwood Senior Living, Michelle Grantham, Cindy Dorton, Dr. James Collins and Staff. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

