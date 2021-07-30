Cancel
Cedartown, GA

Chapman, Sr., Benjamin

northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Benjamin Hugh Chapman, Sr., age 66, of Cedartown, GA, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021. Ben was born and raised in Forsyth, Georgia, son of the late Dr. Oscar Hugh Chapman and the late Loretta Marie Brunst Chapman. He was also preceded in death by his son, Benjamin Hugh Chapman, Jr. Ben was raised in the Methodist faith. He attended Mary Persons High School, graduated from Monroe Academy in Forsyth, and attended Middle Georgia College in Cochran on a golf scholarship. Ben worked for Georgia Power for many years and later began American Metal Masters. He had a lifelong passion and respect for the game of golf. He also had a big heart for the shorthaired pointers and the Dobermans he raised and trained. He was a private person, but he loved his family and his close friends whom he entertained with his tall tales of life lived. He will be sorely missed. Survivors include his sisters, Lynn Chapman Faulkner and Carol Chapman Sanders; nieces, Kelly Marie Faulkner and Lauren Elizabeth Faulkner; nephew, Jay Elliott Sanders (Melissa). A celebration of Ben's life will be announced at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.

