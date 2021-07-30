Cancel
REPORT: LSU forward Trendon Watford plans to sign deal with Blazers

By Spencer Chrisman
KPLC TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU forward Trendon Watford plans to sign a two-way deal with the Portland Trail Blazers according to ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. A native of Birmingham, Alabama Watford played two seasons for the Tigers and earned SEC first team honors in 2021. The...

www.kplctv.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Trendon Watford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Lsu#Espn#Wojespn#Tigers#Sec Championship
