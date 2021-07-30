Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

Harry Fodder: ‘First-Year’ Coach Award Named for Spurrier

allfans.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting this season, the Football Writer’s Association of America award that honors the nation’s best first-year coach will be named after Steve Spurrier. GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Not long after being hired as Florida football coach in 1990, Steve Spurrier went to lunch with one of the university’s mega-donors. Alfred McKethan sat across from Spurrier and told the favorite Gators son and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback that the boosters and fan base weren’t expecting much from his team that first year of his glorious homecoming, but added they did expect Florida to be good in football eventually.

allfans.co

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Spurrier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Heisman Trophy
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

(CNN) — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA's Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster's confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Psaki grilled on Cuomo, Biden sexual harassment allegations, says claims against president already ‘litigated’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki fended off questions about sexual misconduct allegations leveled against President Biden Wednesday following the commander-in-chief’s decision to call on embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following a harassment probe. "Should there be an independent investigation of allegations into the president as there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy