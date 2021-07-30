Harry Fodder: ‘First-Year’ Coach Award Named for Spurrier

Starting this season, the Football Writer’s Association of America award that honors the nation’s best first-year coach will be named after Steve Spurrier. GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Not long after being hired as Florida football coach in 1990, Steve Spurrier went to lunch with one of the university’s mega-donors. Alfred McKethan sat across from Spurrier and told the favorite Gators son and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback that the boosters and fan base weren’t expecting much from his team that first year of his glorious homecoming, but added they did expect Florida to be good in football eventually.