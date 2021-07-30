4th of July swim meet

The 56th annual Milford Rotary Swim Meet was held at Keyes Memorial Pool July 24-25, with 15 teams and 425 swimmers competing. Nine swimmers won three events each to highlight the weekend’s competition. Triple winners included: Camrin Ayl (girls 11-12 division: 50 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 50 butterfly), Lily Chappell (girls 15-19: 200 IM, 100 free, 100 breast), Rhys Cunningham (boys 11-12: 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly), Hunter Daily (boys 15-19: 50 free, 200 free, 100 free), and Sahil Dua (girls 13-14: 200 IM, 100 back, 50 freestyle), all representing the YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm; Paul Conway (boys 13-14: 200 free, 50 free, 100 fly) and Lilly Rosenfield (girls 13-14: 200 free, 100 fly, 50 free) of Wolfeboro Swim Team; and Paisley Silva (girls 8-under: 25 breast, 25, back 50 free) and Maddy Smith (girls 15-19: 100 free, 100 fly, 50 free) of the Goss Park Turtles.
