4th of July swim meet

Murray Ledger & Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year when July rolls around, I have a memory flashback to an Independence Day event that at the time was a bit of a personal embarrassment for not only me but my two young children. It was 44 years ago, and the local country club I belonged to, traditionally...

