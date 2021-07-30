Cancel
Gator guard Tre Mann selected 18th overall by Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA Draft

By Kevin Wells
WCJB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WCJB) -Florida Gator guard Tre Mann is headed to the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder as the 18th overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft in Brooklyn. Mann led Florida in scoring last season as a sophomore, averaging 16.0 points per game, an increase of 10.7 over his freshman season. Mann made 40 percent of his three-pointers and averaged over 20 points per game over his final seven appearances.

