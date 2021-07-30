Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Lamb’ Gets Revealing Second Trailer Ahead of Release

By Mark McCurley
horrornewsnetwork.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike LAMBS to the slaughter, A24’s upcoming release Lamb has a new trailer making the rounds online and with this one it’s revealed there’s something very sinister at play for a married couple. After premiering earlier this month at the Cannes Film Festival, Lamb is the story of a husband...

www.horrornewsnetwork.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lambs#Bears#No Children#Cannes Film Festival#A24
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Lamb’ Trailer Reveals Half-Lamb, Half-Human Baby, All A24 Horror

Things get wild in the trailer for A24’s “Lamb,” premiering in theaters on Oct. 8. Starring Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and Ingvar Sigurðsson, the film follows a childless couple in rural Iceland who makes an alarming discovery in their sheep barn. After defying the will of nature in an attempt to heal their pain, they soon face dark and malevolent consequences.
Movies/Film

‘Lamb’ Trailer: A24’s Latest Gonzo Horror Movie Gets Biblical

Guess what’s on the menu…lamb chops! That is to say, scenes from the movie Lamb, cut together in the form of a new trailer. (Apologies to any vegetarians.) Lamb, the latest in sheep and goat horror from studio A24, has indeed released a new trailer and poster to get you ready for the upcoming Icelandic thriller starring Noomi Rapace. Theoretically, you should be able to enjoy these marketing materials whether you’re a herbivore or omnivore. Feast your eyes on them below.
MoviesComicBook

Titane: Palme d'Or-Winning Horror Movie Gets Trailer and Release Date

Earlier this month, filmmaker Julia Ducournau made history by being only the second female director to win the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or, which is regarded by many to be the highest distinction a filmmaker can earn. Making the achievement even more impressive is that she scored the honor with her horror film Titane, as most prestigious festivals are known to dismiss the accomplishments of genre storytelling. Following the film earning notoriety in the wake of festival screenings, NEON has confirmed that Titane will be landing in theaters on October 1st, with the distributor also releasing the above trailer for the film.
MoviesFirst Showing

Full US Trailer for Creepy Icelandic Thriller 'Lamb' with Noomi Rapace

"It's not a child. It's an animal." Someone loves their little lamb a bit too much. A24 has revealed an official US trailer for an unsettling film from Iceland called Lamb, which just premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this month. A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They will soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale. This one is described in reviews as a "highly original take on the anxieties of being a parent, a tale in which nature plus nurture yields a nightmare." The film stars Noomi Rapace (who is actually Swedish but she moved to Iceland as a child where she spent some time growing up), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, and Hilmir Snær Guðnason. This looks like it starts out as an intriguing story about connecting with a little lamb, but gets dark and intense in the second half. Do all the other sheep know what's going on? Huh.
MoviesGamespot

Scandinavian Folk Horror Movie, Lamb, Gets Freaky First Trailer

The first trailer for Lamb has been released. The Scandinavian horror thriller stars Noomi Rapace (Prometheus), and it hits theaters on October 8. The trailer doesn't give too much away about the plot, but there's no denying it looks extremely creepy. Rapace plays a woman who is running a farm in a remote part of Iceland with her husband. One of their sheep gives birth to a lamb which, the trailer suggests, has some weird human characteristics. The official synopsis states that the couple "face the consequences of defying the will of nature," and it certainly looks like it goes into some extremely dark places. Check it out below:
Moviesepicstream.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Releases Second Trailer Teasing Original Characters Returning

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The second trailer of Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been dropped and it shows real promise with everything that has been previewed. It seems that weirdness and the supernatural is about to storm Oklahoma and surprisingly, it is also teasing how the original characters are returning in such a creative and modern way.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

James Wan’s ‘Malignant’ Drops Trailer, Gets Release Date

Malignant–according to Webster–means “evil in nature, influence or effect.” But, in the hands of filmmaker James Wan, it means a helluva scary movie. Wan–whose horror creds stretch from Saw in 2004 to Insidious in 2010 to The Conjuring in 2013–is out to repeat his success with Malignant. And fans won’t have long to wait for his latest offering–the film will debut in theaters and on HBO Max Sept. 10, according to JoBlo.com. But check out the horrifying trailer on this page for a sneak peek.
MoviesIGN

Lamb: Watch The Bizarre Trailer For This Twisted Folktale Movie

Check out the trailer for this upcoming film, Lamb, starring Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, and Ingvar E. Sigurðsson. Lamb, directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson and written by Valdimar Jóhannsson and Sjón, arrives in theaters on October 8, 2021.
MoviesEW.com

Noomi Rapace gets sheepish in the disturbing Lamb trailer

Whether it's the original Girl With the Dragon Tattoo movie or Ridley Scott's Prometheus, the arrival of Noomi Rapace on screen often means a hefty dose of something weird or disturbing is not far behind. The Swedish actress' latest trip into the strange is the innocently titled Lamb, which recently debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, and now you can check out the first trailer.
ComicsGamespot

Blade Runner: Black Lotus Anime Trailer, Release, And Plot Details Revealed

The world of Blade Runner, based originally on the Phillip K. Dick novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, has remained relatively unexplored over the years despite being a seminal modern sci-fi series. Now, in addition to the original film and the stellar 2017 sequel, Blade Runner fans are getting a CGI anime series called Blade Runner: Black Lotus. And the creators behind it have finally revealed details about the show's characters and story, as well as the first trailer and key art, during a 2021 Comic-Con virtual panel.
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf gets new Netflix trailer and character reveals

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf has a brand new teaser trailer, and Netflix has also revealed the voice cast of the movie and the characters they'll be playing. A spin-off of The Witcher series on Netflix, the animated movie will serve as an origin story for Geralt's (Henry Cavill) mentor and fellow witcher Vesemir, who we now know will be voiced by Theo James. A servant on a nobleman's estate, Vesemir longs to explore the Continent and find his destiny. James previously voiced Hector in the Netflix animated series Castlevania, and he also had a lead role in the Divergent movies alongside Shailene Woodley.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Gothic fairytale Lost in Random gets a gameplay trailer and September release date

Lost in Random got a new gameplay trailer and a release date earlier today during EA Play Live 2021. The dark fairytale game is heading to PC via Origin and Steam on September 10 this year, where you’ll be able to battle it out with dice to save your kidnapped sister. Lost in Random is coming from the Swedish studio Zoink, which launched Fe back in 2018.

Comments / 0

Community Policy