Two Tennessean Doctors on COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday President Biden announced a vaccination requirement for federal workers, as vaccine hesitancy persists despite the rapid spread of the Delta variant. In Tennessee, only 39% are inoculated and even Republican senators are urging people to get protected. Two Tennessean doctors join the show to discuss. Aired: 07/30/21. Rating: NR.

