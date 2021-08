For much of last year, it seemed like Indonesia had managed to keep its Covid-19 outbreak largely under control. Now, the island nation — home to about 270 million people — has become Asia’s new epicenter of the pandemic, reporting more daily cases and deaths than hard-hit India as a devastating second wave rips through the archipelago. With tens of thousands of infections being recorded daily, experts say the country’s health care system could be pushed to the brink of disaster if the spread of the virus continues unabated. Here’s what you need to know about the crisis in Indonesia.