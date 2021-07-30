One thing CT has shown

There have been three major phases to Sonny Gray‘s career. As an Oakland Athletic, he was once one of the best pitchers in all of baseball, finishing in the top three in Cy Young voting one year. After a trade to the Yankees, Gray could not live up to the expectations in the Bronx. Soon after, Gray rejuvenated his career with the Reds, putting together two (really one and 1/3) very good seasons. In 2021, as everyone began to buy back in, his numbers have dropped off again. Ironically, Gray has never had a season with an ERA between 4.00 and 4.50, the range where league average typically falls. He has always either been above or below. I understand the frustration, but this may not be as bad for Gray as it may seem.