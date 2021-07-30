Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bryan, TX

Gallery: Texas A&M athletes volunteer with Habitat for Humanity

By Cassie Stricker
myaggienation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForty-five Texas A&M student athletes from the football, baseball, volleyball, soccer and basketball teams volunteered on-site at a Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity house in Bryan on Thursday, July 29, 2021, where they painted walls and built a shed and fence. The students are incoming freshmen who are participating in the College Summer Transition and Acclimation Training program, which helps them acclimate to Texas A&M.

myaggienation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Society
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
City
Bryan, TX
Bryan, TX
Society
Bryan, TX
Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
College Station, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Gallery#Volleyball#Football#Habitat For Humanity#Texas A M#College Summer Transition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Related
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

(CNN) — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA's Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster's confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Psaki grilled on Cuomo, Biden sexual harassment allegations, says claims against president already ‘litigated’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki fended off questions about sexual misconduct allegations leveled against President Biden Wednesday following the commander-in-chief’s decision to call on embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following a harassment probe. "Should there be an independent investigation of allegations into the president as there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy