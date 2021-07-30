Gallery: Texas A&M athletes volunteer with Habitat for Humanity
Forty-five Texas A&M student athletes from the football, baseball, volleyball, soccer and basketball teams volunteered on-site at a Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity house in Bryan on Thursday, July 29, 2021, where they painted walls and built a shed and fence. The students are incoming freshmen who are participating in the College Summer Transition and Acclimation Training program, which helps them acclimate to Texas A&M.myaggienation.com
