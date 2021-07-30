Wynn R. Ostlie, age 76 of Farmington, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on July 26, 2021. Wynn was born on August 31, 1944 to Russell and Mardell Ostlie in Farmington, MN. He grew up on the farm in Lakeville and graduated from Lakeville High School in 1963, after graduation Wynn joined the Minnesota Army National Guard and served 4 years. Wynn married Patricia Bohm on August 27, 1966 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Farmington where they have been parishioners ever since. Wynn retired as a Mason from Local #1 after 40 years He enjoyed visiting with many friends, playing cards, and had a interest in horses. He liked John Deere tractors, and especially a big highlight was his grandson, Jack. Wynn is preceded in death by his parents, and his mother and father-n-law, Jack and Margaret Bohm. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Pat; son, Bryan (Jane) grandson, Jack; siblings, Dick (Carol), Tom (Karen) and Joan (Jack) Eckdahl, also by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Church of Saint Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington, with a gathering of family and friends starting at 9 AM. Interment, church cemetery. White Funeral Home 651-463-7374 Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com.