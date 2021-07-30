Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Wynn R. Ostlie

hometownsource.com
 5 days ago

Wynn R. Ostlie, age 76 of Farmington, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on July 26, 2021. Wynn was born on August 31, 1944 to Russell and Mardell Ostlie in Farmington, MN. He grew up on the farm in Lakeville and graduated from Lakeville High School in 1963, after graduation Wynn joined the Minnesota Army National Guard and served 4 years. Wynn married Patricia Bohm on August 27, 1966 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Farmington where they have been parishioners ever since. Wynn retired as a Mason from Local #1 after 40 years He enjoyed visiting with many friends, playing cards, and had a interest in horses. He liked John Deere tractors, and especially a big highlight was his grandson, Jack. Wynn is preceded in death by his parents, and his mother and father-n-law, Jack and Margaret Bohm. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Pat; son, Bryan (Jane) grandson, Jack; siblings, Dick (Carol), Tom (Karen) and Joan (Jack) Eckdahl, also by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Church of Saint Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington, with a gathering of family and friends starting at 9 AM. Interment, church cemetery. White Funeral Home 651-463-7374 Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Lakeville High School#St Michael#Mason
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Thousands of Lebanese gathered near the port of Beirut on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of a catastrophic explosion that devastated the city, demanding justice for the victims. One year since the disaster, caused by a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at...
CelebritiesCNN

Simone Biles reveals her aunt unexpectedly died during the Olympics

CNN — US gymnast Simone Biles has revealed that her aunt “unexpectedly” died during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Following her bronze medal win on the balance beam on Tuesday, Biles – arguably the greatest gymnast of all time – told the media about the loss her family suffered while she was in Japan.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy