Forecast: Toasty weekend for Central Texas; wetter and cooler next week

The final weekend of July will be a hot one for Central Texas. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature afternoon highs in the upper 90s to lower triple digits. Even if the air temperature does not reach the century mark, heat index values could reach 105 degrees or more when you factor in the humidity. Make sure to be safe in this heat if you have plans to get outdoors.

Saturday should be mainly dry with just a 10% chance of an afternoon shower or storm. However, Sunday will feature a slightly higher rain chance with a few scattered showers or storms possible, especially across the Hill Country. Rain chances will increase later throughout the day into the evening.

A late season frontal boundary will push into Central Texas on Monday, and will likely stall nearby, providing a much more unsettled weather pattern to start next week.

Monday and Tuesday look like the wettest two days at this point with about a 40% to 60% chance of showers and storms, but lingering rain chances will continue even through Thursday. Some storms could be strong with damaging winds being the main concern.

With more clouds and rain around, afternoon highs will likely fall back below average for this time of the year. Afternoons highs in the low to mid-90s Tuesday through Thursday look more likely.

This could also bring some rain to start the month of August following an already wetter than normal July. Rainfall totals between a half-inch and 2 inches or so will be possible over the next seven days.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and muggy. Isolated afternoon shower possible. South-southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

HIGH: 98 °

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear. South wind at 5-10 mph.

LOW: 77 °



SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot. 30% chance for afternoon and evening showers/storms. South-southwest wind at 5 mph.

HIGH: 97 °

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

