When the Cowboys selected Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the draft, the move was not without its criticisms. In the interest of transparency, I was one of the more vocal critics of the pick. There were plenty of reasons to be critical. Even without considering his off-the-field baggage, Parsons played one of the most expendable positions on defense, making the value of taking any off-ball linebacker that high questionable at best.