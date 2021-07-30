Cancel
Jade Carey solid on uneven bars in all-around final

By NBC Olympics
KTVZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter falling twice during warm-ups, American Jade Carey scored a 13.500 on the uneven bars in the women’s Olympic all-around final, getting huge air on her dismount. Carey finished eighth overall. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

