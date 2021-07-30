Cancel
Greg Brown Selected No. 43 by Trail Blazers in NBA draft

By Matthew Postins
heartlandcollegesports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas forward Greg Brown is now a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, after he was taken in the second round at No. 43 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night. Brown has been a part of NBA mock drafts all year, but his landing spot at one time was the NBA Draft Lottery (the first 14 picks of the draft). But as the draft process went on, Brown fell into the second round.

