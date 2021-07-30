Jericho Sims Selected No. 58 by Knicks in NBA Draft
Texas forward Jericho Sims is now a member of the New York Knicks, after he was taken in the second round at No. 58 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night. Sims, who spent four years at Texas, submitted his name for the NBA Draft, but retained his eligibility, until after the NBA Scouting Combine, where many considered his performance as helpful to his draft stock. Leading up to the NBA Draft, Sims appeared in the second round in several mock drafts. He was the third Longhorn taken on Thursday night, after Kai Jones and Greg Brown.www.heartlandcollegesports.com
