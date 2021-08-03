Gap’s ‘Back At It’ Sale Is Underway: Use These Promo Codes To Get Up to 75% Off T-Shirts, Shorts, Joggers and More

We’re getting back at it with Gap’s Back-At-It sale .

Right now Gap is hosting some stellar deals to help guys get back on track with their style. From heading to the gym to catching a couple of drinks with friends at the pub downtown, Gap’s Back At It allows folks to pick up some of their favorite styles for up to 75% off. This is the perfect time to restock your wardrobe with all the men’s activewear you know you’re going to end up buying eventually.

Starting July 30, you can get up to 50% off select styles and an extra 10% off most regular price clothing (excluding YEEZY GAP) with the discount code YOURS .

And, if that’s not enough of an incentive, you can also snag an extra 40% off markdowns for up to 75% off using the code DEAL .

Essentially, Gap is offering sales on sales on sales — and we couldn’t be more excited.

Time to replenish t-shirts? Need a new pair of joggers? Want to save You only have a few more days to save big.

What are you waiting for? Check out some of the most worth-it deals we’ve found below.

1. Gap Nylon Anorak

$148.00 | NOW $38.99

Though we’re still feeling the heat from summer, we have to start thinking about clothing for fall. Fall is all about hoodies and lightweight jackets that you can layer under as the weather cools down. And what better time to start picking up those much-needed items than during a sale? This nylon anorak is designed for everyday use. Made with cotton and nylon weave, it features long sleeves, front patch pockets, and a hood for those days when you run into inclement weather.

2. Gap Oversized Pocket T-Shirt

$19.95 | NOW $11.99

Need to replenish your dresser with new tees for the summer? You’re in luck. These oversized tees from Gap are now marked down with an additional 40% off right now, so feel free to snag a couple and throw out any raggedy white tee you own with pit stains. Colors are all on the muted, neutral side, so feel free to use these under sweatshirts and flannels as soon as it cools down.

3. GapFit Tech Joggers

$59.95 | NOW $43.16

While we’re on the topic of cold-weather-ready activewear, these tech joggers are ready for any and all runs, lifts and couch sits as temperatures plunge. Sure, we get that colder weather is a little ways away at this point, but it’s never too early when there are deals involved. These joggers are made from sustainable cotton with a sweat-wicking functionality to keep your workouts dry. The best part of all? They’re extremely comfortable.

4. Breathe Boxer Brief Trunks – 3″

$16.95 | NOW $6.09

Let’s keep it real: you’re in need of some new underwear, even if you think you aren’t. These trunks are made with extra-breathable cotton to keep you feeling airy and light throughout your day. The boxer briefs are designed with specific moisture-wicking fabric, making them an excellent choice for even the most humid days. Cool, calm and collected? More like cool, dry and collected.

5. 6″ Swim Trunks

$54.95 | NOW $24.72

Although we’ve been talking a lot about next season, summer is not over quite yet. Even if you aren’t in need of a new bathing suit, this almost 50% off deal might make you think otherwise. These nylon and spandex swim trunks will keep you looking fresh until the pool closes for the season. There are some solid and some patterned options, but the second we laid our eyes on these tie-dye trunks, it was game over. They’re simply way too cool.

6. Vintage Soft Sweatshirt

$49.95 | NOW $22.47

Vintage-style clothing is all the rage right now and for good reason. Who doesn’t love a worn-out look? This sweatshirt fits the old-school aesthetic with a washed color and incredibly soft-to-the-touch feel. It’s designed to feel like your favorite sweatshirt that you’ve owned for years. There are a ton of colors available here, and given the 50% markdown, you might want to pick up a couple before the sale’s over.

Plus, it’s soft . Like, really, really soft. And for just $25, it’s one of the best fashion deals we’ve seen all summer.

7. Gap Easy Shorts

$24.99 | $14.99

Ready to lounge or go for a run? With these shorts, you can do both. Each pair is made of soft jersey knit to keep you feeling grand. They come with an elasticized waistband, drawstring tie, and cozy front pockets so you can tuck your hands or store small items like keys, a wallet and more.

8. Soft Wear Slim Jeans With Washwell

$79.95 | Now $57.56

New jeans for fall never looked so good and have cost so little. These worn-looking jeans have this vintage aesthetic we’re loving right now but won’t wear out the same way jeans from the thrift store will. They’re made with wildly soft denim to keep you cozy no matter what the day brings. Because, who wants to be uncomfortable in jeans? Nobody.

9. Gapfit Tech Fleece Hoodie

$59.95 | NOW $43.16

You know you’re going to want a comfortable fleece hoodie to live in this fall and winter, so plan ahead and pick up this buttery-soft Gapfit Tech hoodie on sale. It’s made from a cotton-spandex blend, meaning it’s breathable with just enough stretch to stay comfy no matter what you’re doing. If you want a hoodie that can work just as well at the gym as it does at your local coffee shop, you can end your search here.

