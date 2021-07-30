25th Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival to feature live screenings, streaming options
The 25th annual Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF), running Aug. 9-15, is a major destination on the Festival circuit and recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as a Qualifying Festival in all short film categories. It is the only festival in New England with this accolade. The festival welcomes stellar filmmaking talents from all over the world to beautiful Providence, one of America’s oldest and most beloved cities.johnstonsunrise.net
