Summer Heat Keeping a Market Ablaze

Earlier this month on July 10th at Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers we hosted our Spring Comic, Trading Card, and Toy auction with record setting results. The bidding action was non-stop the entire time with over 10,000 registered bidders between live, absentee, and online participants. When scrolling through the results and comparing them to most recent realized prices over 50 comics had sold for a new market record. The comic market is hotter than ever before, and books that once sold for $100, $50, or even $25 dollars can sell for hundreds if not thousands. We ask ourselves why, but the reasoning is really clear when you think about it.