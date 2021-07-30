Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Does immunotherapy work for small cell lung cancer?

By Jennifer Huizen
Medical News Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmunotherapy, or biological therapy, uses compounds that boost or suppress the immune system. Doctors currently use certain types of immunotherapy to treat several conditions, including small cell lung cancer (SCLC). About 13% of all lung cancers in the United States are SCLC, which tends to be faster growing than other,...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cells#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Colorectal Cancer#Sclc#Fda#Pd L1#Ctla 4 Checkpoint#Ipilimumab#Pembrolizumab#Medicatio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Lung Cancer Resistance: The Key Is Glucose Metabolism

Cancers are not only made of tumor cells. In fact, as they grow, they develop an entire cellular ecosystem within and around them. This “tumor microenvironment” is made up of multiple cell types, including cells of the immune system, like T lymphocytes and neutrophils. The tumor microenvironment has predictably drawn...
Canceronclive.com

Lung Cancer: Molecular Testing

Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, shares an overview of the molecular testing needed for non–small cell lung cancer and his preferences for testing. Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP: The field of lung cancer has changed dramatically over the last few years, with the focus on not just the typical mutations we were seeing a few years ago. The most common one, of course, is EGFR with exon 19 or exon 21 mutations or fusions. But there’s been a slew of other rarer ones, specifically NTRK, KRAS, RET, exon 14 skipping, and they have revolutionized the field because there are a lot of mutations that need to be tested for, No. 1. And secondarily, they respond very well to treatment. It changed the field in that it’s mandated that we as oncologists check everyone with almost full molecular panels. I use full next-generation sequencing panels.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Anti-parasitic drug prevents pancreatic cancer's initiation, progression and metastasis in mice

As the third-most lethal cancer in the United States, with only a 1% five-year survival rate for people with its most aggressive form, pancreatic cancer has long been a target of researchers who search for ways to slow or stop its growth and spread. Now, a team of Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have found that an anti-parasitic drug prevents pancreatic cancer's initiation, progression and metastasis in genetically engineered mice.
Chapel Hill, NCsciencecodex.com

Advanced bladder cancers respond to immunotherapy regardless of gene mutation status

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina--A new study has demonstrated that patients with advanced bladder cancers whose tumors have a mutated FGFR3 gene respond to immunotherapy treatment in a manner that is similar to patients without that mutation, a discovery that runs counter to previous assumptions. This research, led by scientists at the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, has important implications for patients who have not been offered immunotherapy because of their genetic profiles.
Pittsburgh, PAWarren Times Observer

Low-dose radiotherapy combined with immunotherapy eradicates metastatic cancer in mice

PITTSBURGH — More doesn’t necessarily mean better–including in cancer treatment. University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and University of Wisconsin-Madison scientists report in Science Translational Medicine that combining targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy with immunotherapy significantly boosts eradication of metastatic cancer in mice, even when the radiation is given in doses too low to destroy the cancer outright.
CancerMedicalXpress

Scoring system predicts head and neck cancer patient response to immunotherapy

A prognostic scoring system that is cheap, efficient and reliable can predict how patients with relapsed and/or metastatic head and neck cancer will respond to immunotherapy, new research has shown. The system, developed by a team led by researchers at The Institute of Cancer Research, London and our partner hospital...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Lee's Pharmaceutical Announces First Patient Dosed With Its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento Therapeutics, As A First-Line Treatment Of Extensive-Stage Small-Cell Lung Cancer

China Oncology Focus, a subsidiary of Lee's Pharm, has enrolled the first patient in the Socazolimab double-blinded Phase 3 study in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment of extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer. Socazolimab is an anti-PD-L1 antibody licensed from Sorrento for the Greater China Territory by Lee's Pharm. SAN...
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers show beta-cutaneous HPV may be predictor of squamous cell carcinoma

Keratinocyte carcinomas, including basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas, are the most common types of cancer in the United States, with approximately 5.4 million cases diagnosed each year. Despite their low mortality rate, keratinocyte carcinomas are associated with significant medical problems caused by treatment and health care costs. Therefore, new biomarkers are needed to aid in identifying patients at risk of developing keratinocyte carcinomas. In a new article published online ahead of print in the journal Cancer Research, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers demonstrate a link between the presence of cutaneous human papillomavirus and the incidence of squamous cell carcinomas and identify key characteristics of infection that may contribute to development of the disease.
CancerNature.com

Loss of FBXL14 promotes mesenchymal shift and radioresistance of non-small cell lung cancer by TWIST1 stabilization

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 272 (2021) Cite this article. Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide, with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounting for the largest number of cases.1 Ionizing radiation (IR) is widely used as an indispensable tool for treating lung cancer patients; however, the acquisition of resistance following radiation is the major obstacle for reducing the efficacy of radiotherapy.2 To overcome this limitation, it is important to determine the mechanism by which cancer cells become resistant to radiation. Previously, E3 ubiquitin ligases were suggested as a potential target for radiosensitization in cancer therapy.3.
CancerNature.com

Dynamic BH3 profiling identifies active BH3 mimetic combinations in non-small cell lung cancer

Conventional chemotherapy is still of great utility in oncology and rationally constructing combinations with it remains a top priority. Drug-induced mitochondrial apoptotic priming, measured by dynamic BH3 profiling (DBP), has been shown in multiple cancers to identify drugs that promote apoptosis in vivo. We therefore hypothesized that we could use DBP to identify drugs that would render cancers more sensitive to conventional chemotherapy. We found that targeted agents that increased priming of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) tumor cells resulted in increased sensitivity to chemotherapy in vitro. To assess whether targeted agents that increase priming might enhance the efficacy of cytotoxic agents in vivo as well, we carried out an efficacy study in a PC9 xenograft mouse model. The BH3 mimetic navitoclax, which antagonizes BCL-xL, BCL-w, and BCL-2, consistently primed NSCLC tumors in vitro and in vivo. The BH3 mimetic venetoclax, which electively antagonizes BCL-2, did not. Combining navitoclax with etoposide significantly reduced tumor burden compared to either single agent, while adding venetoclax to etoposide had no effect on tumor burden. Next, we assessed priming of primary patient NSCLC tumor cells on drugs from a clinically relevant oncology combination screen (CROCS). Results confirmed for the first time the utility of BCL-xL inhibition by navitoclax in priming primary NSCLC tumor cells and identified combinations that primed further. This is a demonstration of the principle that DBP can be used as a functional precision medicine tool to rationally construct combination drug regimens that include BH3 mimetics in solid tumors like NSCLC.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmaceutical-technology.com

China approves AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi for small-cell lung cancer

National Medical Products Administration in China has approved AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi (durvalumab) as the first-line therapy for extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) in adults. Imfinzi is indicated for use with standard of care (SOC) platinum chemotherapy of etoposide in combination with carboplatin or cisplatin. A human monoclonal antibody, Imfinzi attaches to...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Lenalidomide and Pomalidomide: Immunomodulating Drug Therapies in Multiple Myeloma

The American Cancer Society estimates that oncologists will diagnose about 34,920 new cases of multiple myeloma in 2021 with about 12,410 deaths expected to occur. Multiple myeloma (MM) is a cancer that forms in plasma cells. Healthy plasma cells are an important part of the immune system and help fight infections. In MM, cancerous plasma cells producing abnormal proteins overwhelm healthy blood cells and cause complications including fatigue, anemia, and the inability to fight infections.1.
CancerMedicalXpress

Study shows that anti-parasitic drug slows pancreatic cancer in mice

As the third-most lethal cancer in the United States, with only a 1% five-year survival rate for people with its most aggressive form, pancreatic cancer has long been a target of researchers who search for ways to slow or stop its growth and spread. Now, a team of Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have found that an anti-parasitic drug prevents pancreatic cancer's initiation, progression and metastasis in genetically engineered mice.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Discovery may enable the development of new therapies to kill aggressive cancer cells

Vanderbilt faculty and researchers are looking for the "Achilles' heel" of the cancer cells that survive initial chemotherapy. Michael King, chair of the Department of Biomedical Engineering, and Joshua D. Greenlee, graduate research fellow in biomedical engineering, are investigating whether a naturally occurring protein made in immune cells, called TRAIL, is effective in killing colon cancer cells.
Canceradvancedsciencenews.com

A needed boost for anti-tumor immunotherapy

A team of Korean researchers have developed a treatment for solid tumors to overcome the immunosuppressive mechanisms that limit T cell immunotherapies. To do this, they used “nanovesicles” derived from T cells to block the suppressive actions of tumors that quieten resident tumor-killing T cells, packing their own punch. Immune-based...
Cancerroche.com

US FDA grants Priority Review to Roche’s Tecentriq as adjuvant treatment for certain people with early non-small cell lung cancer

Application is being reviewed under the US FDA’s Real-Time Oncology Review pilot programme. Based on results of the Phase III IMpower010 study, presented at ASCO, that showed adjuvant Tecentriq improved disease-free survival by more than one-third in PD-L1-positive early-stage lung cancer, compared with best supportive care. Tecentriq is the first...
CancerScience Daily

Novel therapy shows promise for lung cancer patients with rare EGFR mutation

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among men and women in the United States, regardless of ethnicity. Non-small cell lung cancer is the most common form of the disease, accounting for 84% of all diagnoses. One option for this group of patients is targeted therapy, a type of treatment that attacks specific genes and proteins within a cancer cell. Moffitt Cancer Center is part of a multinational, early phase clinical trial evaluating a new targeted therapy for patients with metastatic or unresectable non-small cell lung cancer who have a specific genetic mutation: EGFR Ex20Ins.

Comments / 0

Community Policy