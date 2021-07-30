IPD Warns of Scams

The Independence Police Department has received several reports of a variety of scams in recent weeks and are warning citizens not to participate. Citizens are reporting a scam where the caller impersonates an IRS agent and claims to have a warrant for the person’s arrest. The scammer demands you pay money over the phone or you'll be arrested. In another recent scam the scammer texts victims and attempts to exchange sensitive photos and then pressures them to purchase gift cards and text them the card information. In the third recent scam, the scammer sends the target a counterfeit check for $2,600 and instructs the victim to purchase four gift cards for $500 and to keep the $600. The victim is instructed to text the gift card information to the scammer.