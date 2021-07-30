America’s First Felines

Whenever a new pet is introduced to the White House by the First Family it makes headlines. First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden told the media back in May 2021 that a cat would soon be welcomed into the White House. However, First Feline Biden won’t be the first cat to wander the halls of America’s iconic house. In fact, there have been many curious cats that have ventured in, around and outside of the White House gates that belonged to previous presidents!