Anne Arundel County, MD

Cousin of Baltimore County Executive Arrested in Anne Arundel County on Child Porn Charges

Report Annapolis
 1 day ago

The cousin to Baltimore County County Executive Johnny Olszewski was arrested in Anne Arundel County on child porn related charges.

The suspect is identified as Robert Wayne Olszewski Jr., 31, of Essex, Maryland. Olszewski is charged with one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession with intent to distribute child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The office of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski confirmed Robert Olszewski Jr. is his cousin.

He was arrested in Linthicum and transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bail review hearing with the court commissioner.

Beginning in March, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography online. The investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Baltimore County. On May 24, Maryland State Police served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect in Essex, Maryland. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.

