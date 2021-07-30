Cancel
Health

What can cause sticky eyes?

By Jenna Fletcher
Medical News Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople may use the term sticky eyes to describe when a wet or sticky discharge causes the eyelid to feel as though it is stuck together. The condition can occur due to various conditions that affect the eyes, such as styes, conjunctivitis, and blepharitis. However, it is normal to have...

