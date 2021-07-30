What eye masks for dry eyes are there and do they work?

Although counterintuitive, tearing or watering eyes can be a sign of dry eyes. To understand this better, we should look at the composition of a teardrop. Tears are broadly composed of water, oil, and mucin. An abnormality in any of the three layers can cause the tears to evaporate too quickly or fail to spread evenly on the surface of the eye. Since your natural tears are unable to provide sufficient lubrication, a distress signal is sent to the nervous system that results in excessive tear production to alleviate the symptoms. This protective mechanism is known as reflexive tearing, however, it doesn’t always work. Reflex tears are different than natural tears. While natural tears have lipids, mucus, and other nutrients that adds to viscosity and helps maintain them on the eye surface, reflex tears lack that composition and is primarily water which doesn’t stay stable on the eye surface, which causes your eyes to water.