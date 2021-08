It’s embarrassing, frankly. The Indonesian archipelago has been so good for so long that anyone who’s lucky enough to have been there over these past few weeks is almost suffering from some weird surf version of survivor’s guilt. The islands have seen three+ back-to-back-to-back swells just in the past week — which culminated in the biggest of the season so far, which hit August 1st. (We’re currently going through the mountain of material — stay tuned for a full wrap on that.) As the swell was rising the day before its Sunday peak, long-period groundswell sets like the one above would peel down the entire length of the Bukit Peninsula, sending surfers into tube overload.