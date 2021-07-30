Tailgaters is the Family Friendly Sports Bar And Grill You’re looking For

PORTLAND, Maine – So many choices for lunch. Do we eat at one of the famous restaurants, Duck Fat (known for fries), Eventide (known for oysters) or Honey Paw (Asian Tapas) for lunch? While each of these restaurants is great for lunch, reservations are extremely limited and only for parties of four or more. We didn’t feel like waiting 1-2 hours to get in. So if you do plan to eat at one of these trendier spots, you do need to plan ahead.