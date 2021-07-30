Tailgaters is the Family Friendly Sports Bar And Grill You’re looking For

Smoke Tree BBQ Bar & Grill carries a variety of BBQ including; Baby Back ribs, Beef Ribs, Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, Tri Tip, Andouille Sausage, Smoked Turkey, Hot Links. We have Salads, Sandwiches, Just Meats and BBQ Plates. Of course all the house made sides, 5 Cheese Mac & Cheese, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Smoked BBQ Beans, Creamed Corn, Mixed Veggies, Garlic Fries & Sweet Potato Fries. Make sure you save room for our chefs House Made Dessert …you’ll be glad you did! We have 8 Craft Beers on tap, a decent wine selection and some great Craft Cocktails. Patio dining, and a private room available for up to about 20 people. If your having a party we do a great with catering, including full service and alcohol. We look forward to serving you.
