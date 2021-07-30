Cancel
Seven Big 12 Players Drafted By NBA

By Greg Hunter
bluegoldnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia’s Deuce McBride was among seven Big 12 players chosen in the 2021 NBA Draft. Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham highlighted that list, as he was taken No. 1 overall. A trio of top 19 picks marked the 15th time the Conference has produced three or more in the first...

