Robeson Community College to receive fire truck donation from City of Lumberton

LUMBERTON — The City of Lumberton is donating a fire truck to Robeson Community College.

A donation ceremony has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at the campus’ Emergency Services Training Center, located at 5825 South Roberts Ave.

The fire truck to be donated is being retired after 29 years of service to the City of Lumberton and will receive a water salute as it is transferred over to RCC for training purposes.

College, faculty, staff and students, and members of the community are invited to attend the ceremony.