Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Wolfpack legend trumps my Tar Heels

By Donnie Douglas Contributing columnist
Posted by 
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uEwfs_0bDBKVUj00

I recently had the opportunity to meet and speak briefly with Roy Williams, the just retired coach of the North Carolina men’s basketball team and possessor of three national championships; Mack Brown, the current coach of the UNC football team who has returned value to my season tickets; and Julius Peppers, a former UNC football player and future NFL Hall of Famer.

Doing so, however, wasn’t the best part of my evening at the induction ceremony for the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, which was held July 26 at the Raleigh Civic Center. No, the best part of that magical evening for this die-hard Tar Heel fan was being a very small part of the induction of Bobby Purcell, who for 33 years served the Wolfpack Club, the last 30 as its director. And with apologies to the three UNC icons, it wasn’t even close.

I was there with a couple of dozen other fraternity brothers of Bobby, all members of the Tau chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha at UNC, and about a dozen lovely ladies who kept us straight. I have milked the Purcell-Carolina connection sufficiently over the years, delighting in telling my friends who are Wolfpack fans that Bobby, a Laurinburg native who grew up in Clinton, was a college roommate and graduated from UNC in 1977. That Bobby can overcome that blight on his resume to direct the Wolfpack Club says mountains both about his ability but also Bobby as a human being. They don’t come any better.

We were just a fraction of the support for Bobby, which Jeff Gravely, the emcee for the evening, said was a record for all of the hall’s history with about 230 people spread over 24 tables. Now consider this: On a night when Brown, Peppers, Trot Nixon, Donnell Woolford and others were inducted, Bobby was the headliner, putting the most fannies in the seats.

I was lucky that mine was among them.

It was in the summer of 2010 that Bobby reached out to me, asking if I could write a letter of support as he had applied to become athletics director at N.C. State. I was flattered to be asked to do so, and figured that Bobby believed the letterhead would look good and that there would be no background check on the author. I remember writing a few extra words about Bobby’s connection to UNC, insisting that he was there somewhat begrudgingly — transferring from N.C. State to UNC only because it offered the degree he was pursuing — and warning anyone not to question his love of N.C. State, which his grandfather and father had attended.

Two days after I provided Bobby the letter, Debbie Yow was named AD. That story was shared more than once during that weekend, with everyone pretty much agreeing that I had killed Bobby’s chances.

I will only say that the hiring committee had a distinct choice, two candidates that were unalike. Bobby is thoughtful, soft-spoken, sincere, generous, measured, and his focus is always on others. Yow is, well, different.

Working against Bobby as well could have been his work as the head of the Wolfpack Club, with the belief being that he was still needed there. When he left, he had directed fundraising efforts in excess of a half-billion dollars and the club had swelled to more than 20,000 members. It’s hard to say no to Bobby.

In advance of the banquet, Bobby and I spoke. He told he had made a singular ask of the hall, which was that he did not follow Mack Brown to the podium, an understandable request given Brown’s speaking ability. That is what happened as hall officials wanted to keep Bobby’s crowd there until the end.

Bobby, knowing that the evening included an open bar, asked for me to be the hall monitor, and ensure that no one at our three tables shouted “go Heels” as he was speaking. I don’t get to be the hall monitor much, but we all sat quietly while Bobby spoke.

Our silence was rewarded.

Bobby thanked all of those who had helped him during his remarkable journey, saying they “instilled confidence in me when I didn’t have confidence in myself.” And then he encouraged all of the night’s attendees to find that person in their life’s circle who needs a mentor and provide that guidance to smooth someone’s journey.

It was a great message to cap a memorable evening.

Congratulations to you Bobby, your wife Lori, your children Paige and John, as well as brother Mac, also a fraternity brother from those college days. I have always been honored to call you a friend, but never more so than as I write this today.

Comments / 0

The Robesonian

The Robesonian

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnell Woolford
Person
Mack Brown
Person
Paige
Person
Trot Nixon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Football#Basketball#Trumps#Unc#The Wolfpack Club#Tau#Brown Peppers#N C State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Watch: UNC's Mack Brown "Ty Chandler Could Be a Special Player"

It's not easy to replace one great running back and it's even harder to replace two, but that's the situation UNC finds itself in after Michale Carter and Javonte Williams both left for the NFL. Head Coach Mack Brown believes they may have found a special player to take over for them in Tennessee transfer Ty Chandler.
NFL247Sports

Mack Brown explains lesson learned from loss to FSU in 2020

The North Carolina Tar Heels come into the 2021 season with a lot of hype, but they know better than to buy into all that talk. Last year, North Carolina learned the hard way that one bad day can be incredibly damaging. During ACC Media Days on Wednesday, North Carolina...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

UNC Football: Mack Brown strikes again with commitment from 4-star QB

Mack Brown, UNC football program continue to roll on recruiting trail with commitment from 4-star quarterback from class of 2023. Mack Brown remains one of the hottest and most active head football coaches in the nation, receiving his latest commitment — and first from a member of the 2023 class — from 4-star quarterback Tad Hudson. Hudson’s pledge to the Tar Heels came just hours after the program’s final recruiting event of the summer.
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another Big 12 school looking to potentially join the Big Ten

The college football world is in absolute chaos at the moment with Oklahoma and Texas both looking to depart the Big 12 in favor of the SEC. There was a report on Friday that Kansas has a call setup with the Big Ten to inquire about potentially joining the northern midwest conference — which would come with some cache in basketball, but none in football — but another has apparently emerged that would come with both.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Teams Tar Heels have to beat for five-star guard

Hubert Davis and the UNC Basketball program would love to add at least one more player to their 2022 class, one in which they got off to a great start for. With three prospects committed, including five-star center Jalen Washington, Davis would love to land another five-star prospect and boost the class even more. The Tar Heels have a few different offers out to five-star prospects and among them is guard Jaden Bradley.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports releases preseason ranking of all 130 FBS teams

CBS Sports has joined the chorus of media outlets who have pegged Alabama at the top of the college football landscape to start the season. In its explanation, the outlet wrote that voters are so confident in quarterback Bryce Young and the depth of the Alabama program that not even the departure of a record-tying six first-round NFL Draft picks could shake the current order of power in college football.
NFLScarlet Nation

The Wolfpacker's 2021 preseason All-ACC football teams

The 2021 ACC Football Kickoff begins Wednesday with players and coaches of teams from the Coastal Division set to conduct interviews with the media. Players and coaches from the Atlantic Division, including NC State, will fulfill their media obligations on Thursday. Along with head coach Dave Doeren, redshirt sophomore quarterback...
NBA247Sports

UNC's Justin Jackson Becomes Fourth Tar Heel to Win an NCAA and NBA Championship

With the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Finals-clinching win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, former North Carolina star Justin Jackson joined elite company, becoming the fourth Tar Heel to win both an NCAA and NBA Championship. The impressive list of former Tar Heels features 1982 National Champions Michael Jordan and...
insidepacksports.com

ACC KICKOFF: Wolfpack Trio Meets The Media

NC State's Grant Gibson, Devin Leary, and Payton Wilson. spoke to the media at the ACC Football Kickoff. Here is a look at what they had to say at the opening press conference. Quarterback Devin Leary — How much does it help you going into this season to have so...
NFLTechnician Online

Wolfpack defense primed for huge season behind Payton Wilson, linebackers

Just two years removed from a miserable 4-8 season with seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, the NC State football team has completely flipped the script on the sentiment surrounding the team. Much of the intensity and culture change has come from the defensive side of the ball. Whether it be the star-studded linebacker trio of redshirt sophomore Payton Wilson, sophomore Drake Thomas and redshirt junior Isaiah Moore, the renewed health of the secondary or the sturdy defensive line, this Wolfpack defense truly has the pieces to contend among the ACC’s best groupings.
College Sportsallfans.co

UNC Football: Tar Heels leading for coveted 4-star prospect?

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are on a roll, and it looks like they’re just getting started. The North Carolina Tar Heels have already received commitments from 11 players in the class of 2022, and they’ve still got a number of other prospects that they hope to add to the mix. That includes Sebastian Cheeks, a highly-touted linebacker from Evanston, Illinois that’s preparing to announce his college decision on July 28.
Miami, FLstateoftheu.com

Summer Scheming ‘21: North Carolina State Wolfpack

Dave Doeren started his college football coaching career at Drake University back in 1995 as a linebackers coach. Doeren, a former Drake tight end, steadily climbed the coaching ranks eventually becoming the defensive coordinator at both Kansas and Wisconsin before becoming a head coach. Doeren’s first head coaching stop was...
NFLinsidepacksports.com

ACC KICKOFF: Doeren Talks Wolfpack Football

NC State head coach Dave Doeren spoke to the media at the ACC Football Kickoff. Here is a look at what he had to say at the opening press conference. Over your career and in this particular case, what is the advantage of returning a quarterback who has both game experience and a knowledge of what you're asking him to do?
Nash County, NCRocky Mount Telegram

Southern Nash, Wolfpack's Knight on Maxwell watch list

Zonovan Knight’s impressive start to his N.C. State football career hasn’t gone unnoticed. The Wolfpack running back and Southern Nash’s all-time leading rusher has been named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is presented each season to the most outstanding player in college football. Knight, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy