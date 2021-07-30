Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Thunder Pick Australian Josh Giddey with Number 6 Overall Pick

KFOR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma City Thunder selected Josh Giddey of Australia with their first pick in the NBA Draft, going sixth overall. Giddey is a 6-7 point guard who is just 18 years old and attended the NBA’s Global Academy in Australia. Giddey played last season for the Adelaide 36ers, and was...

kfor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Tre Mann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian#The Oklahoma City Thunder#The Nba Draft#Global Academy#The Houston Rockets#Okc#Gators#Sec#The New York Knicks#Villanova#Okcthunder#Nbadraft#State Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Country
Australia
Related
NBABlazer's Edge

Draft Rumors: Thunder Make a Play for No. 1 Pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the hunt to move up from the No. 6 pick to the No. 1 spot in the 2021 NBA Draft. According to Basketball News contributor Matt Babcock, the Thunder offered the Pistons the No. 6 pick and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the rights to the first selection on Thursday night.
NBAMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Oklahoma City Thunder take Aussie guard Josh Giddey at No. 6

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — For the second time in five years, the Oklahoma City Thunder went Down Under to find a first-round pick in the NBA draft, taking Josh Giddey at No. 6 on Thursday night. The 18-year-old Giddey, a 6-foot-8 guard from Melbourne, Australia, attended the NBA Global Academy...
NBAwelcometoloudcity.com

Thunder trade 16th pick to Rockets for 2 future first-round picks

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade the 16th overall pick to the Houston Rockets in exchange for two future first-round picks. The picks are the Detroit Pistons’ 2022 first-round pick with the following protections: 1-16 in 2022, 1-18 in 2023, 1-18 in 2024, 1-13 in 2025, 1-11 in 2026, 1-9 2027.
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

Watch: Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey's Draft Interview

With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder shockingly took Josh Giddey. An 18-year-old international prospect, he stands at 6-foot-8 and plays the point guard position. On one of the biggest nights of his entire life, he spoke to the media for the...
NBAkosu.org

OSU's Cunningham Chosen First Overall In NBA Draft; Thunder Come Away With Four Picks

As expected, Oklahoma State University guard Cade Cunningham was taken by the Detroit Pistons with the top pick of Thursday's NBA Draft. The 6-foot-8 guard is the school's tenth first round choice, and its highest draft pick since Bob Harris was taken third overall by the Fort Wayne Pistons in 1949. Cunningham was the Big 12 Player of the Year last season and averaged 20 points and six rebounds per game for the Cowboys.
NBABleacher Report

Josh Giddey's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Thunder Roster

Australian point guard Josh Giddey, who most recently played for the NBL's Adelaide 36ers, was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft Thursday at Barclays Center in New York City. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Josh...
NBAUSA Today

Photos: Thunder introduce draft picks in Oklahoma City

The latest group of Oklahoma City Thunder draft picks has entered the ring. General Sam Presti and the Thunder welcomed the four newest members of the team during a press conference on Saturday. “We’ve had a lot of players we’ve drafted over the course of time. There’s one common theme...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

OKC Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder agree to extension

The OKC Thunder and star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have agreed to a contract extension that will keep SGA in Oklahoma City for five additional seasons. As the Free Agency period opened Monday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder earned the right to discuss a max contract extension with lead guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the clock struck 11 p.m. local time. A conversation Sam Presti has been “excited to have” all offseason.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Alex Set To Become Latest Member Of Antetokounmpo Family To Join The NBA After Indiana Pacers Invite Him For Workout Ahead Of 2021 NBA Draft

The Antetokounmpo family has bred champions so far. Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the premier superstars in the NBA and has won almost every conceivable high-level accolade in the NBA. Whereas Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo have also been part of teams that have gone on to win NBA championships.

Comments / 0

Community Policy