Sixers Select Former Gonzaga Big Man Filip Petrusev in 2021 NBA Draft

By Justin Grasso
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers have selected Serbian big man Filip Petrusev with the 50th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Many didn't expect the Sixers to make too many selections in the weeks leading up to Thursday night's draft. In fact, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has built up a reputation of selling picks in the past, which led everybody to believe he might sell picks in packages for veteran players.

