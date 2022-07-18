Best refrigerator sales and deals in July 2022

Good refrigerator sales can be tricky to find, especially when you're searching for deals on some of the best refrigerators .

Fortunately, we're here to help. We're rounding up the best refrigerator sales from retailers like Home Depot, Walmart, and more. Whether you're looking for a high-end model or or a cheap refrigerator that will last you years, here are the best refrigerator sales you can get right now.

Today's best refrigerator sales

Best refrigerator sales

Refrigerator sales

Refrigerator sale: up to $1,000 off refrigerators @ Lowe's

Lowe's is taking up to $1,000 off select refrigerators as part of its latest sale. The sale includes Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Frigidaire, and more. After discount, sale prices start as low as $779. View Deal

LG refrigerator sales

LG - 27.9 French Door Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Refrigerator: was $2,999 now $2,699 @ Best Buy

This three-door refrigerator has four adjustable split tempered glass shelves, an external water dispenser, and connects to LG's SmartThinQ app, which lets you control key features and get important notifications — such as if the door has been left open — from anywhere. View Deal

LG InstaView 4-Door Refrigerator: was $3,799 now $3,399 @ Best Buy

We love the sleek design of LG refrigerators with InstaView. You get a glass door on one side that'll illuminate the interior of the fridge when you knock on it. This means the temperature won’t increase when you want to check what’s in your fridge. With 27.8 cu. ft. of space, there’s more than enough room for your groceries, and it also comes with app connectivity so you can control and monitor it from your phone. Home Depot offers the same price . View Deal

LG 20.2 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator: was $888 now $749 @ Best Buy

This deal slices the cost of this compact top-freezer model. This 30-inch wide fridge has a humidity-controlled crisper and full-width gallon door bins. The black and white models are available for $799, while the stainless steel version is $100 off at $899. View Deal

LG LRFCS25D3S French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker: was $2,099 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

You can now save 30% on this LG French Door Refrigerator, which comes with 25.1 cu. ft capacity and a stainless steel finish. It features app connectivity, so you can monitor and control it from your phone, and the ice maker can be found in the freezer. This is a great deal with $600 off. View Deal

LG LRMDS3006S: was $4,299 now $3,399 @ Best Buy

Do you like making cocktails? This 29.5 cubic foot 4-door French Door refrigerator can make craft ice — slow melting spheres great for mixed drinks. In addition, it has a door-in-door, so you can get to items quickly without opening the entire refrigerator, a drawer that can convert from fridge to freezer, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. If it's unavailable in your area, Home Depot also has this fridge. View Deal

LG LRFWS2906S 29 cu. ft. 3 Door: was $2,221 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

Make a saving with this great deal. It has a large capacity of 29 cu. ft, which is ideal for large families or professional cooks. It also comes with an external water dispenser for chilled water, and built-in ice maker. It either comes in an attractive stainless steel or black stainless steel and has premium LED lighting to make an attractive addition to your kitchen. If it sells out, Home Depot has this fridge on sale for $2098. View Deal

GE refrigerator sales

GE Profile French Door Refrigerator: was $3,499 now $3,148 @ Home Depot

The GE Profile French Door Fridge (PFE28KYNFS) is the best overall fridge we've tested. It has a full width shelf with temperature control; at the coldest setting it will keep meat fresh longer and on the warmer one it's ideal for stashing party trays or a cake when you’re entertaining. We also like that it has an advanced water filtration system that reduces trace pharmaceuticals from water and ice. It offers 18.66 cu. ft. capacity and 9.7 cu. ft. freezer capacity. View Deal

GE 27.0 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator: was $2,399 now $2,158 @ Home Depot

This French door refrigerator from GE comes with a capacity of 27 cubic feet, which is more than enough for a family. There's an internal water dispenser as well as an icemaker and two humidity-controlled drawers — so you never have to worry about your food drying out. View Deal

Samsung refrigerator sales

Samsung RF27T5501SR 26.5 cu. ft. Family Hub French Door Smart Refrigerator: was $3,399 now $3,058 @ The Home Depot

If you want the latest tech in your refrigerator, then this is the one to get. It features an integrated touch screen display which can connect with your smart home, help you plan out your meals and shares photos and calendars. The refrigerator itself has a huge 26.5 cu. ft capacity to boot, and comes with an ice/water dispenser. View Deal

Samsung RF28T5021SR/AA: was $2,159 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

This three door French door refrigerator comes with a large 28 cu. ft. capacity as well as a built-in water pitcher. There's an automatic ice maker as well, which can hold up to 5.5 lbs of ice, and it's Energy Star certified. The fingerprint resistant finish means it will keep looking good too. View Deal

Samsung RF28R7201SR 28 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator: was $2,879 now $2,499 @ Best Buy

The Flex Zone drawer in this Samsung fridge lets you set up to four different temperatures; adjustable shelves go from standard to slide-in or flip-up; and you can connect to it from your smartphone to control the temperature remotely. View Deal

Other refrigerator sales

Whirlpool WRQA59CNKZ 19.4 Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator: was $2,339 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

You can save on this Whirlpool refrigerator right now. It comes with 19.4 cu. ft. capacity — which is more than enough for a family, and you can organize the layout of the space within to suit your preferences. There's an ice maker in the freezer, and it's app compatible, so you can control and monitor it from your phone. There's even a Vacation Mode, to save on energy while you're away. View Deal

Whirlpool Top Freezer Refrigerator: was $599 now $539 @ Home Depot

If you're looking for a value-based, space-saving fridge, the buck stops at this Whirlpool fridge. It features 11.6 cu. ft. total capacity, which includes 3 cu. ft. freezer capacity. The unit's wall-to-wall frameless glass shelves offer greater storage flexibility and you can also free up shelf space with its gallon door bin. It's one of the best cheap refrigerator sales right now. View Deal

Frigidaire FFPS4533UM: was $259 now $229 @ Best Buy

This simple, but effective design from Frigidaire comes with 4.5 cu. ft. capacity and a top-mount freezer compartment. There are three removable glass shelves as well as handy can compartments on the inside of the door. It's easy to see inside, thanks to the internal light, and it's Energy Star Certified, making it as efficient as it is compact. View Deal

Frigidaire 13.9 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator: was $701 now $599 @ Best Buy

This top-freezer from Frigidaire features a compact design, with a useful 13.9 cu. ft. capacity. It’s Energy Star Certified for efficiency and you have the option to add an ice maker to the freezer. It’s available in brushed steel, white and black colorways, although the steel option is the only one on offer at the moment. View Deal

Frigidaire Top Freezer Refrigerator: was $779 now $701 @ Home Depot

Available in black, brushed steel, or white, the Frigidaire fridge is on sale for just $701. The fridge's adjustable glass shelving helps you create more space for taller items. It features 10.2 cu. ft. total capacity, which includes 2.7 cu. ft. freezer capacity. View Deal

Cafe Smart 24 in. 46-Bottle Wine Beverage Cooler: was $2,899 now $2,788 @ Home Depot

If you want a premium wine cooler and you’re happy to pay for it, then this is the best deal for you. This striking design from Cafe can hold 46 bottles of wine and features an LED light wall across the back. It also comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can monitor and control it from your phone, or using voice commands. It’s available in black, white, glass and stainless steel, so you can match it to your kitchen. Although the deal above is only available on the stainless steel model for now. View Deal

Minifridge sales

Frigidaire EMFIS129: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

This stylish mini cooler can hold six cans, but is still compact (measuring 10 x 7 x 10 inches.) It's available in four colors, including white, pink, red, and mint. The red cooler is the cheapest right now at $29. View Deal

Cooluli mini fridge: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

This Cooluli mini fridge is super-cute, and can hold four cans as well as having room for extra snacks like a bar of chocolate. It comes in several fun color options (even including cow print!) View Deal

Insignia Retro 3.1 cu. ft. Mini Fridge with Top Freezer: was $219 now $159 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a mini fridge and care about aesthetics, then this is the deal to get. This Retro fridge from Insignia comes with 3.1 cu. ft. capacity including a mini top freezer and two shelves. It's available in cream, green and red, to fit in with your den. View Deal

Insignia Mini Fridge w/ Freezer: was $269 now $209 @ Best Buy

Ideal for small spaces, this Insignia Mini Fridge also features a top freezer offering 4.3 cu. ft. of total capacity. It has two adjustable shelves in the fridge and one in the freezer along with a crisper drawer for produce. View Deal

Koolatron Urban Series 12 Bottle Wine Cooler: was $245 now $207 @ Walmart

This slimline wine cooler is a great choice if you're stuck for space. At just 10 inches wide, it can squeeze into most kitchens with room to spare. While compact, it still holds up to 12 bottles, and with touch screen controls and an internal LED light, it doesn't sacrifice quality for its size. View Deal

Whynter BR-130SB Beverage Refrigerator: was $335 now $271 @ Amazon

This beverage cooler can store up to 120 cans, and has a transparent door so you can check the contents without opening it. You can control the temperature of the cooler between 30 and 60 degrees. View Deal

