Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robeson County, NC

Adoptable pet

Posted by 
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6fKd_0bD9dI3600
Twins Albert and Victoria are available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. They both are very friendly and playful. The Shelter would like to see them adopted together. The adoption fee is $25 each, which includes the rabies vaccination. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The office number is 910-865-2200. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Animal Shelter

Twins Albert and Victoria are available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. They both are very friendly and playful. The Shelter would like to see them adopted together. The adoption fee is $25 each, which includes the rabies vaccination. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The office number is 910-865-2200.

Comments / 0

The Robesonian

The Robesonian

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Robeson County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy