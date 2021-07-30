Adoptable pet

Twins Albert and Victoria are available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. They both are very friendly and playful. The Shelter would like to see them adopted together. The adoption fee is $25 each, which includes the rabies vaccination. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The office number is 910-865-2200. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Animal Shelter

