New paint, photos are on display

Photographs geared toward all ages will be on display Sunday through October at the Bladenboro Historical Society Building. The exhibit will feature works like the image shown by photographer Terry Wayne Young. Courtesy photo | Terry Wayne Young

BLADENBORO — A fresh look and new exhibit will greet patrons who visit the Bladenboro Historical Society Building in August.

The walls on the building’s first and second floors have received a fresh coat of paint, thanks to volunteers David and Cynthia DiCicco of DC Construction. Those bright new walls will be the backdrop to a photo exhibit set to open Sunday. The exhibit features the works of photographer Terry Wayne Young.

Many Bladen County residents know Young as a math teacher at West Bladen High School, where he has taught since 2012. Although he now lives in Bladenboro, he was raised in Leland, in Brunswick County.

Young has always been interested in art, and developed a love for photography while on a Christian mission trip. He continued on to shoot his first wedding photos in Indonesia for a poor family that could not afford a photographer.

Young describes his latest photo exhibit as having something for all ages. It allows “you to stop and take a brief excursion to places and sights you might ordinarily overlook in our area of North Carolina,” he said.

The photographer will be available to meet with visitors Aug. 14-15 from 2 to 4 p.m.. He will be open to answering any photography questions during the meet-and-greet.

This exhibit will be on display though the last weekend in October. The Bladenboro Historical Society Building, located at 818 South Main St., is open Sundays and Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, call 910-633-7982.