Quotes of the week

“So, this is undeniably a major step for some of these families to return to a state of normalcy.”

Kellie Blue, Robeson County manager, speaking about a a $1,610,260 hazard mitigation project grant that will be used to acquire and remove 10 residential properties that were damaged by flooding.

***

“The small delay is due to very complex design elements and requirements that had to be discussed with all the bidding teams.”

— Andrew Barksdale, an N.C. Department of Transportation spokesman, speaking about a delay in the Interstate 95 widening projects in Robeson County.

***

“COVID-19 vaccine compliance will become a condition of employment. Failure to adhere to this requirement will mean that the individual cannot continue his/her employment with the health system.”

— Patrick D. Ebri, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief engagement officer, speaking about a COVID-19 vaccination mandate issued by the health care system.

***

“It’s disgusting to know that an 11-year-old child should have to be protected from teachers.”

— Tyrone Watson, Unified Robeson NAACP Branch president, speaking about a legal case in which a former teacher is charged with assaulting a student.