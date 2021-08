The Sikeston Regional Chamber held a ribbon cutting for the Mindy Cantrell Agency on Thursday, July 22 at her new location, 912 S. Kingshighway. Cutting the ribbon is agent, Mindy Cantrell who said “I am very excited to be serving our great community by providing amazing Farmers Insurance products. We have a product to fit every need.” For more information or to get a quote, call Mindy at 471-1117.