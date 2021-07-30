Hale recognized for 50 years of service

SIKESTON — Charlotte Hale was recently recognized by Sikeston’s Department of Public Safety for her 50 years of dedicated service to their department. Hale started with the City of Sikeston in July 1971 when she was sworn in for Public Safety by Chief of Police Arthur Bruce as a matron, where she wore a uniform that consisted of city-issued shirt and skirts. Part of her job was to handle incoming female prisoners when they arrived at Public Safety Headquarters, which was then located at 140 N. Ranney. Hale and one other lady were the only females working at Public Safety during this time.