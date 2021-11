Sponsored by Virox Technologies. If you were asked to name a dangerous pathogen that caused thousands of infections over the past couple of years, what would come to your mind? Most of us would immediately think of COVID-19, and while this is the most obvious answer, it is certainly not the only one. You would also be correct if you named staphylococcus, the culprit behind staph infections, or influenza, which causes seasonal flu.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO