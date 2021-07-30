Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

UK's Isaiah Jackson selected 22nd overall in NBA Draft, goes to Indiana Pacers

WHAS 11
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENTUCKY, USA — Former Kentucky standout Isaiah Jackson is heading to the Indiana Pacers. Jackson was the No. 22 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night. While the Los Angeles Lakers technically made the pick, they were making it for the Washington Wizards, whom Los Angeles had agreed to a trade with earlier in the night. Then, Washington traded Jackson to the Pacers.

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Indiana Pacers#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Washington Wizards#The Common Draft Era#The Nba Draft#The All Sec Freshman Team#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Apple
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Lakers take Jackson in first round before trading him

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers selected Isaiah Jackson in the first round of Thursday’s NBA draft, but he wasn’t with the team for long. The Lakers traded the rights to the 6-foot-11 forward from Kentucky to the Indiana Pacers via the Washington Wizards. The Wizards were originally...
NBALexington Herald-Leader

Isaiah Jackson the first Kentucky player off the board in NBA Draft

Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson is headed to Indianapolis. The 6-foot-10, 206-pound forward was chosen by the Los Angeles Lakers for the Washington Wizards with the 22nd overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night, but he’ll end up with the Indiana Pacers via another trade. The pick was originally part...
NBANew York Post

Isaiah Jackson could be 2021 NBA Draft prize for Knicks or Nets

The Nets and Knicks are different boroughs, different styles and different stages in their development. But they’re both eyeing the same Kentucky star, and Isaiah Jackson is convinced he could fit – and excel – for either. With the 2021 NBA Draft fast approaching next Thursday at Barclays Center, he...
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Mock Draft Tracker for Isaiah Jackson and BJ Boston

The 2021 NBA Draft is tomorrow night (you forgot, didn’t you?) and two freshmen from last year’s Kentucky team are expected to hear their names called from the stage in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Isaiah Jackson will be on site in the draft’s green room, one of 20 prospects invited to...
NBABleacher Report

Isaiah Jackson's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pacers Roster

The Indiana Pacers added a high-upside talent with the No. 22 pick of the 2021 NBA draft, selecting Kentucky forward Isaiah Jackson. Even though the Los Angeles Lakers made the pick, it was traded to the Washington Wizards earlier in the day. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Wizards will acquire the No. 22 pick, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell from the Lakers for Russell Westbrook.
NBAWave 3

UK’s Jackson picked #22 by Lakers, traded to Pacers

(WAVE) - Former UK forward Isaiah Jackson was the #22 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night. Jackson was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers, but was part of a trade that sent Russell Westbrook from Washington to the Lakers. Former UofL star Montrezl Harrell was also part of the deal, going from LA to the Wizards.
NBAharlanenterprise.net

UK’s Jackson will ‘bring it all’ for Pacers

Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson was one of seven Southeastern Conference players picked in the first round of the NBA draft and the only UK player. He was picked 22nd by the Los Angeles Lakers but ended up with Indiana after two trades that suited him because it put him closer to family in Michigan.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy