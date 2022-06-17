What’s the difference between Peacock and Peacock Premium?

It’s always good to have options, and the Peacock streaming service offers you the choice between three possible tiers to choose from — Peacock, Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. But what’s the difference between Peacock and the Peacock Premium options?

Right off the bat, the most obvious difference between the three versions of Peacock is price. The basic Peacock tier is a free streaming service, while Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus have standard monthly subscription fees of $4.99 and $9.99, respectively.

Of course, a difference in price means a difference in service, so let’s look at what consumers can get for their money in each Peacock tier.

Peacock Free

The entry-level Peacock plan is Peacock Free, which is ad-supported; it's estimated that viewers see around five minutes of ads per hour.

In exchange for those five minutes, viewers get access to 40,000 hours of TV shows and movies from the NBCUniversal library. This includes seasons of The Office , 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights for free.

Other great stuff that's included in the free Peacock offer includes daily news, sports and pop culture-based programming, kids content and Telemundo Spanish-language shows.

To watch the free version of Peacock, you just need to head over to the Peacock website and create an account.

Peacock Premium

As you'd expect from a Premium tier, there's way more content available to Peacock Premium subscribers.

With either tier — Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus — you get access to everything on the free version of Peacock plus a whole lot more.

This includes everything in the free version of Peacock, plus more TV shows and movies, Peacock Originals , next-day viewing for current NBC shows, live sports and live events — including WWE .

The difference between Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus is ads. Even though you pay a subscription for Peacock Premium for all the extra stuff, the regular Premium tier is still supported by ads.

If you'd prefer to avoid commercials altogether, you'll need to pay the extra $5 a month and go for Peacock Premium Plus. It's both ad-free and lets you download certain movies and shows to watch them offline on mobile devices. Do be aware that you will still be dealing with ads in select titles and live sports programming, due to streaming rights.

Peacock is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Apple TV devices, as well as through games consoles, including PlayStation, and personal computers.