ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

What’s the difference between Peacock and Peacock Premium?

By Michael Balderston
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago

It’s always good to have options, and the Peacock streaming service offers you the choice between three possible tiers to choose from — Peacock, Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. But what’s the difference between Peacock and the Peacock Premium options?

Right off the bat, the most obvious difference between the three versions of Peacock is price. The basic Peacock tier is a free streaming service, while Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus have standard monthly subscription fees of $4.99 and $9.99, respectively.

Of course, a difference in price means a difference in service, so let’s look at what consumers can get for their money in each Peacock tier.

Peacock Free

The entry-level Peacock plan is Peacock Free, which is ad-supported; it's estimated that viewers see around five minutes of ads per hour.

In exchange for those five minutes, viewers get access to 40,000 hours of TV shows and movies from the NBCUniversal library. This includes seasons of The Office , 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights for free.

Other great stuff that's included in the free Peacock offer includes daily news, sports and pop culture-based programming, kids content and Telemundo Spanish-language shows.

To watch the free version of Peacock, you just need to head over to the Peacock website and create an account.

Peacock Premium

As you'd expect from a Premium tier, there's way more content available to Peacock Premium subscribers.

With either tier — Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus — you get access to everything on the free version of Peacock plus a whole lot more.

This includes everything in the free version of Peacock, plus more TV shows and movies, Peacock Originals , next-day viewing for current NBC shows, live sports and live events — including WWE .

The difference between Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus is ads. Even though you pay a subscription for Peacock Premium for all the extra stuff, the regular Premium tier is still supported by ads.

If you'd prefer to avoid commercials altogether, you'll need to pay the extra $5 a month and go for Peacock Premium Plus. It's both ad-free and lets you download certain movies and shows to watch them offline on mobile devices. Do be aware that you will still be dealing with ads in select titles and live sports programming, due to streaming rights.

Peacock is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Apple TV devices, as well as through games consoles, including PlayStation, and personal computers.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Tv Streaming#Peacock Premium Plus#Peacock Free#The Office#Telemundo Spanish
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
WWE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

55
Followers
647
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy