Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

100+ Funny Whatsapp Condition That Make You Fascinating

By Easy Journal
networksasia.net
 5 days ago

My bed is always added comfy when I require to leave it in the early morning. The only time success comes before work is in the dictionary. I don’t care what people assume or say regarding me, as well as I was not born on this earth to please everybody.

www.networksasia.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punjabi#Gdpr Cookie Permission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

How to stop random people from adding you to WhatsApp groups

How many of you wake up to a constant stream of pointless messages from WhatsApp groups that you don’t even remember joining? Or maybe that dreaded family group that you can’t exit without being awkwardly added back by a long-lost uncle. As much fun and sometimes useful as WhatsApp groups are, they can as easily get frustrating when a stranger (or a distant relative, same thing) gets hold of your phone number and starts adding you to a whole bunch of nasty groups, whether by mistake or to plan a surprise party or just to mess with you.
Cell PhonesRegister Citizen

WhatsApp already allows you to enter group calls and video calls even if they have started, that's how it works

Before, if you ignored the invitation to a group call, WhatsApp prevented you from joining later. Now,. the conference will remain open accessible with a direct access in the WhatsApp chats, and you will be able to "leave and re-enter whenever you want" for the duration of the communication and as long as the participants do not withdraw the invitation.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

WhatsApp: why the warning appears “You may have new messages”

However, why WhatsApp has more than two billion users and is the most used messaging app in the world? There are many factors, perhaps the most important is seniority, since this application entered the virtual market in 2009 while Telegram arrived 4 years later when Mark Zuckerberg’s platform was already essential in the social, family and work areas.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

WhatsApp lets you put chats in Archives forever

If you use WhatsApp a lot, it can be easy to drown in all the chats that are happening. That’s why the Archive function is pretty important for those conversations that you want to remove from your main inbox. But when a message comes into one of the archived messages, it will show up in your main inbox and will be “unarchived”. The latest update to the messaging app now will let you keep archived messages muted forever unless you choose to unmute them.
InternetEngadget

Archived WhatsApp chats will no longer come back to haunt you

Your archived WhatsApp chats will no longer resurrect themselves — unless you let them. The messaging giant is rolling out a settings change that will keep those conversation threads tucked away in the Archived Chats folder by default, even if someone sends a new message. You'll have to remove a thread from the archives if you want to make it active again.
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

WhatsApp makes a major change to iPhone and Android

WhatsApp is reviewing the way it handles archived conversations. As it stands, WhatsApp users can archive unwanted conversations and group chats to remove them from the main list that appears when you load the app. This keeps things a bit tidier, but that’s about it – as soon as you receive a new message in the archived chat, it reappears at the top of the Chats tab.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What does it mean when they send you the WhatsApp heartbroken?

In the category ‘Symbols’ you can find the emoji of the arrowed heart. Do you know what it is and why it is symbolized in this way? Most relate it as the heart of a person who is in love, while others claim that it is a damaged heart. Next we will explain its true meaning.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

WhatsApp makes photos and videos disappear automatically

Nothing stays forever and with WhatsApp, if in doubt, no longer for more than a few minutes or hours: you can now send photos and videos with the option of deleting them yourself. They at least disappear from the chat as soon as they have been opened and viewed. The function will be available to all users worldwide this week.
Cell Phonestechweez.com

WhatsApp Now Nukes Images After a Single View, and Here is How You Do It

How many times have you ever wanted to send an image on WhatsApp, and wished that there was a way that message could self-destruct or disappear once the recipient sees it?. I will guess it is many, many times because there are sensitive images that must not be saved on your storage for security or sanity reasons.
LifestyleElite Daily

35 Funny Birthday Captions For Your Bestie That’ll Make Them Actually LOL

Your best friend’s birthday is a holiday in your book. You take the day off so you can hang out with them from sunrise until sunset, and spend the entire month before planning a day of their favorite activities with some of their favorite people. They’re the peanut butter to your jelly and the Stevie Budd to your David Rose. On their special day, you just want them to feel as loved and appreciated as possible. These funny birthday captions for best friend will definitely give them heart eyes, and remind them that you’ll always be their bestie.
Internetuploadvr.com

Facebook Improves Android App Integration With Multitasking On Quest 2

Multitasking is now available for some Quest 2 users, which brings more Infinite Office functionality as well as improved Android mobile app integration. Multitasking was promised as part of the v30 update for Oculus Quest. However, the feature never rolled out for users even after downloading v30 or updating to v31 a few weeks later. It seems the feature is being turned on for some users, available in the Experimental Features menu. When turned on, multitasking lets users drag an app from their Quest taskbar and use it in tandem with up to 2 other adjacent apps or windows. It works similarly to opening multiple tabs next to each other in the Oculus Browser, but with the addition of all the apps available in Quest Home — Oculus Browser, Store, Move etc.
Internetnetworksasia.net

Exactly How To Delete Skype

There are many times when we think about erasing our Skype account. But for much of us, it is one of the challenging tasks to do. Your Skype account closing request is submitted, Microsoft will erase your account permanently after 60 days, till after that your account remains shut down. During this 60 days if your mind has actually changed and you want to retain your account, simply sign in with your account credential in any type of Microsoft solution to reactivate it. From right here you can delete your personal info and also pick to hide your account in search engine result. Tripboba How To. If you do choose to remove your Skype account, it is long-term. That suggests shedding all your get in touches with, conversation history, settings, and also whatever related to the account.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Washington, DCWashingtonian.com

A Mysterious New Insect Is Feasting on DC-Area People and Making Them Think They Have Bed Bugs

Bad news, Washington! There’s another new, invasive critter making people crazy, and this one might be even grosser than the cicadas. City and suburban Facebook groups and Nextdoor are, um, crawling with photos of the mass destruction the mysterious creatures are inflicting on their juicy flesh, as posters to the forums desperately try to crowdsource the culprit.
Chicago, ILaudacy.com

Pilot's pre-flight speech to anti-maskers is priceless [WATCH]

A video has gone viral showing a Southwest Airlines Pilot giving a pre-flight speech to passengers aboard a flight leaving for Chicago. Listen to your favorite News/Talk station now on Audacy. The pilot referred to as Captain Phillips in the three TikTok videos, gave his speech about the mask mandate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy