Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

What to know about the elbow joint

By Zia Sherrell, MPH
Medical News Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe elbow joint connects the upper arm to the lower arm to enable movement. The elbow is complex and consists of bones, ligaments, nerves, and blood vessels. People use the elbow joints extensively in daily life. Repetitively using or overloading the elbow joint can cause injuries and pain. Understanding how...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Pain#Joint Capsule#Joints#Back Pain#Joint Pain#Lcl#Mcl#Bursitis Bursitis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What to know about bronchial breath sounds

The sounds a person makes while breathing can be a good indicator of their lung health. Doctors classify these sounds according to their intensity and pitch and whether they occur when breathing in or out. Bronchial breath sounds are loud, harsh breath sounds with a midrange pitch. They can be...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What to know about physical therapy for multiple sclerosis

Physical therapy can play an important role in helping people with multiple sclerosis manage the condition. Its benefits include strengthening the body, preventing symptoms from getting worse, and helping a person regain lost function. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a progressive disease of the central nervous system that causes the immune...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What to know about the cardiovascular system

The cardiovascular system consists of the heart, blood vessels, and blood. Its primary function is to transport nutrients and oxygen-rich blood to all parts of the body and to carry deoxygenated blood back to the lungs. Abnormalities or injuries to any or all parts of the cardiovascular system can result...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Stand, Get Your Lungs Checked, Experts Say

Each and every cell in the body needs oxygen to live, making healthy lungs indispensable for our survival. That's why respiratory and lung conditions are a leading cause of death and disability, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). One recent report from that organization laid bare the devastating effects of respiratory illness: Annually, 3 million people die from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), more than 1.6 million die from lung cancer, 1.4 die from tuberculosis, and pneumonia remains a leading cause of death among children under five years old.
Healthhealthday.com

How Much Do You Know About Your Back?

Whether you spend your days lifting furniture or sitting in an office chair, your back is almost certain to complain after a while. Backaches may be extremely common, but they're also widely misunderstood. Take this quiz to find out what you know about your back. 1. With adequate testing, doctors...
Diseases & Treatmentsdiscoverhealth.org

My knee hurts … now what? Ortho surgeon answers questions about knee pain

Snap, crackle, pop! That’s not your cereal … it’s your knees! But is it a bad sign?. How about that aching knee … should you let it sideline you?. Orthopaedic surgeon Frank “Spike” Phillips, MD, answered these questions and more as part of a recent webinar. In the recorded presentation, which you can watch here, Dr. Phillips discusses the causes of knee pain and more.
HealthDetroit News

Dr. Roach: Bones sometimes show up in unlikely places

Dear Dr. Roach: On Nov. 2, 2020, I had a total right hip replacement. The surgery was successful, and the incision has healed completely. X-rays on the day of the surgery are clear. However, X-rays in April this year show something the surgeon called heterotopic ossification. It feels as if there is something large growing inside my hip. How often does this type of thing occur, and is surgery necessary for treatment?
Diseases & Treatmentsheraldcourier.com

What to know about signs of autism spectrum disorder

Autism is one of a group of serious developmental problems called autism spectrum disorder that appears in early childhood — usually before age 3. Though symptoms and severity vary, all autism spectrum disorders affect children’s ability to communicate and interact with others. Children with autism generally have problems in three...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

There is evidence that higher levels of this vitamin leads to weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss, studies find. People lose more weight and belly fat when their vitamin D intake is higher. A study has shown that people drinking more...
Diseases & Treatmentseatthis.com

Warning Signs You're Developing Diabetes, Say Experts

So many people have diabetes—about 1.5 million are diagnosed in the United States each year, and nearly 1 in 10 Americans have it—you'd think it'd be easy to spot. But although the condition is relatively common, many people go undiagnosed because the early symptoms can be vague, easily overlooked at first, or confused with other conditions.
Diseases & Treatmentsconsiderable.com

What your resting heart rate reveals about your longevity

Eating less red meat, reducing sodium, getting plenty of light exercise: Most health-conscious people are familiar with ways they can reduce their risk of heart disease. But according to a recent study, there might be a risk factor that’s under the radar for many adults. As reported by Science Daily,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

COVID cases are on the rise and mostly due to the more contagious Delta variant. Not only Delta is substantially more contagious than the alpha variant, but it has also been linked to breakthrough cases. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing moderate and serious disease, there have been reports of waning immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals. There isn't reason for alarm as most cases are mostly of mild disease and asymptomatic. In efforts to preventing any infection with COVID, CDC now updated the guidance to wear face masks indoors.
Skin CarePosted by
Ladders

If you shower less, you could see these awesome benefits

This article was updated on July 9, 2021. A shower can be energizing, relaxing, and most importantly, it provides cleanliness. However, not all of us have time for a long, luxurious shower every day but according to research, not spending a significant amount of time in the shower every week can offer some major health benefits.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This With Your Hands, It Could Be an Early Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease that affects both the immune and nervous systems, often in unpredictable ways. Because the course of the illness is so variable, many people experience different early signs, but it's important to be aware of all of them. Detecting symptoms of MS early can help you get specialized care sooner, which can delay the progression of the disease. With that in mind, experts say there's one thing that can happen to your hands that might be a sign of MS. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Healthcrossroadstoday.com

What your urine color can tell you

A: If a person is well hydrated, the normal color of urine is a pale yellow. Someone who drinks large amounts of fluid or takes diuretics (water pills) can have almost clear-looking urine. A dark yellow color may indicate a need to increase your fluid intake. Red urine usually raises...

Comments / 0

Community Policy